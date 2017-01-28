Uneasy peace for Bulls after stars clash

CHICAGO—Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler weren’t backing down after questioning the Chicago Bulls’ desire. Rajon Rondo wasn’t issuing any retractions for firing back at them.There was an uneasy detente in place Friday for the three leaders of the scuffling Bulls, who are now answering questions about their ability to get along, not just why they aren’t winning more.All three were fined. None were suspended. Wade and Butler were dropped from the starting lineup Friday night against the Miami Heat, while Rondo remained in a backup role.All this comes after a two-day stretch when some of the best action of the Bulls’ season took place in front of microphones and at a keyboard.Rondo said he “absolutely” felt he needed to defend the younger players after Wade and Butler teed off on the team following a rough loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. He did just that on Instagram the following day while calling out the two stars and insinuating that they were overriding Fred Hoiberg when it came to the game plan — a notion the coach shot down.Article Continued BelowWade insisted he has “no issue, no problems” with Rondo. He also made it clear he has no regrets about his comments, shaking his head no.Butler said he has no issues with Rondo, that he has a right to speak his mind.“I like it. I like controversy,” Butler said.