Unsigned Leafs pick Stephen Desrocher loves being overage leader in OHL

Stephen Desrocher’s ultimate goal this season is to earn an entry-level contract from the Toronto Maple Leafs. In the meantime, he’s embracing a leadership role with the Ontario Hockey League’s Kingston Frontenacs.Desrocher, who turns 21 on Jan. 26, was named captain of the Frontenacs in October with the hopes the Leafs’ sixth-round pick in 2015 would mentor Kingston’s young defence corps, which includes three rookies.“The reality is Stephen’s been through everything they’re going through,” Frontenacs coach Paul McFarland said. “It’s nice to have a guy like that to lean on. He’s a winner, he has that positive approach each and every day. It’s something we can all learn from.”The six-foot-four, 206-pound blue-liner was paired primarily with Finnish rookie Eemeli Rasanen during the Fronts’ 4-1 loss to the Oshawa Generals on Sunday. Desrocher, a 2015 Memorial Cup champion with Oshawa, says team chemistry helped him take on the leadership role.“I really like being a leader on this team,” Desrocher said. “We have a great group of guys in the room so they’re really easy to lead. They’re great learners and they’ve come a long way this season.”Article Continued BelowAlong with the leadership role, McFarland has leaned heavily on Desrocher to eat up big minutes. The Toronto native is often double-shifted, and is on the ice for large portions of both the team’s power play and penalty kill.Desrocher moves the puck well and is rarely caught out of position. His active stick makes it difficult for opponents to get around the rearguard.“He’s physical boxing out guys in front of our net,” McFarland said. “(And) he wins a lot of races going back for pucks.”

