Usain Bolt has one word for De Grasse and doubters: unbeatable

LONDON—An encore for Usain Bolt? Unthinkable.A loss in his going-away party? Impossible.Track’s fastest man and greatest entertainer made both those points clear Tuesday leading to his final world championships this week. It was an engaging hour filled with reminisces, chats about his plans and thoughts about where his troubled and soon-to-be-starless sport might be headed.Sporting the goatee he wears during world championships, but not the Olympics, the superstar who went 9-for-9 at the Summer Games dispensed any notion he might come back: “For me, the next championships should be fun because now it’s time to watch and see who can hold their nerves,” said the 11-time world champion, who turns 31 on Aug. 21.As for the possibility he might change his mind should he lose in Saturday night’s 100-metre final? Article Continued Below“It’s not going to happen, so we won’t have that problem,” he said. “Don’t worry.”Bolt said he is looking forward to a life of motivational speaking, occasional soccer games with friends and maybe dipping his toe into action movies to keep the adrenaline flowing.As for the past, one of Bolt’s most interesting revelations was that his now-famous “To the World” pose, which he debuted after winning his first Olympic gold medal in Beijing, was completely unplanned.