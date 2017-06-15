VARAC Festival will feature historic F1 Series

The big racing story heading into the weekend is the annual VARAC Festival at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, featuring the historic Formula One series.Officially, it’s the 38th Annual Vintage Racing Festival featuring the FIA Masters Historic Formula 1, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first F1 Grand Prix of Canada. A Lotus once raced by Elio de Angeles, a Tyrrell once raced by Jackie Stewart and a Ferrari once raced by the legendary Canadian Gilles Villeneuve will all be on the track. As will between 15 and 20 others.I saw them at the Grand Prix du Canada last weekend and the drivers, who dress in the uniforms of those famous racers and decorate their helmets to make them identical, do not fool around. They are going for broke out there and the racing is frantic. In fact, I had dinner last Saturday night with the guy who owns and will race the Villeneuve Ferrari, Californian Danny Baker. Cool guy.Article Continued BelowIf you’re a fan of F1 and get a lump in your throat thinking about those heroes and those cars, head on out there because I know you’ll enjoy every second.Grand Marshals for the event will be Joann Villeneuve, Gilles’ widow and mother of 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve, and legendary Canadian racing star Eppie Wietzes, who drove a Lotus in the first F1 Grand Prix of Canada at what was then Mosport Park in our Centennial year, 1967.I can’t think of two better people to oversee this event.