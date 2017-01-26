Venus, Serena Williams to have sister-sister faceoff at Aussie Open finals

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA—Win or lose, Serena Williams sees another all-sister final at the Australian Open as cause for celebration.The 35-year-old Williams arrived in Australia bidding for a 23rd Grand Slam title, aiming to break the Open-era record she shares with Steffi Graf. By winning, she’d also regain the No. 1 ranking she lost after her U.S. Open semifinal exit.She doesn’t enjoy the suspense, or talk about the number. Her older sister, Venus, knows that better than anyone after their two decades of competing together in the majors.Now the 36-year-old Venus is the potential roadblock, back in a major final for the first time since she lost the previous all-Williams Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in 2009.Read more: Article Continued BelowAge no obstacle as Federer and Venus Williams move into Australian Open semifinalsWilliams, Lucic-Baroni win in throwback Australian Open“I just feel like no matter what happens, we’ve won,” Serena said. “A Williams is going to win this tournament.”