Villeneuves insecurity showing through: McDonald

It's a terrible thing, insecurity. The realization that you are ever-so-close to being a has-been (if you're not already there) must be an awful feeling. Particularly since you were once king of the hill; top of the mountain. World Champion.Jacques Who?Jacques Villeneuve was asked by someone at autosport.com to to comment on the progress of Lance Stroll, the 18-year-old Canadian who scored his first points in the recent Grand Prix du Canada held at Montreal. Said Jacques: "One of the worst rookie performances in the history of F1."That's quite an indictment, coming after only seven races of 20 scheduled in 2017.I trust Jacques took note of the fact that five drivers who've lined up on the grid every time there's been a Grand Prix this year (or nearly every time, in the case of one of them) have scored exactly no points. I have not heard him say that the performance of Renault's Jolyon Palmer is among the worst in the history of F1, considering that his teammate has scored 18 points. Or that the performance of one Fernando Alonso, who has scored zero points to date, is among the worst turned in by a two-time champion in the history of F1. Actually, I'm surprised that Jacques didn't point out that he won the Indianapolis 500 and Alonso didn't, which surely – according to Jacques' logic – would put the Spaniard's performance among the worst in the history of the 500-mile race.No, Jacques didn't do that, probably because Alonso would have invited him out behind the garage where he'd have delivered him a knuckle sandwich. Ditto Palmer's father.It's easy picking on an 18-year-old kid who's not going to fight back because he can't.Jacques must have forgotten he might be working in construction today if he hadn't gotten his big break by mistake. In the scoop of the auto racing century, the Sun's Dan Proudfoot years ago reported that the president of Imperial Tobacco decided to sponsor Jacques Villeneuve in the 1992 Trois-Rivieres Grand Prix for Formula Atlantic cars. The word went down the line to get hold of Jacques Villeneuve and the youngster assigned the task contacted young Jacques instead of Uncle Jacques. If that hadn't happened, Jacques Villeneuve wouldn't be where he is today.