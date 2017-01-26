Vince Carter happy to be the guy Ive always wanted to be

MEMPHIS—Time and circumstance have changed what Vince Carter is but not who he is.On the eve of his 40th birthday, about two decades removed from an astonishing beginning to an NBA career built on jaw-dropping dunks that brought him global fame and notoriety, Carter remained what he said he always was: someone who would rather blend in than stand out, someone who wants to be great but not because of what greatness brings, a man whose skills wouldn’t allow him to be just one of the guys.“This is the guy I’ve always wanted to be,” he said in a wide-ranging interview at the Memphis Grizzlies’ practice facility Tuesday. “Just a guy who wanted to help, loved to play the game and loved the success of the team, I want it for all of us.“It’s a different role now where that can shine through but I’m still the same guy. I just don’t jump as high.”But he was that guy who could jump that high and it came with a measure of fame a young Carter never quite seemed comfortable with. There was Vinsanity and Half-Man Half-Amazing, and adulation from every corner of the globe because of his abilities. He didn’t seek it but it came.Article Continued BelowIt was his blessing and, in some ways, his curse.“I just never thought I was bigger than the game. I worked my butt off to be the best I could be and I understood what came with that,” he said. “When you have a goal of being an all-star, when you have a goal of being the best player on your team, when you’re trying to be one of the best players in the league, what comes with that is notoriety, is fame and the whole nine yards. I understood that.“I didn’t mind it but that’s not what I was striving to get. I wanted to prove myself in this league.”

