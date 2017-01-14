Visit from Saskatchewan a test for Toronto Rock

Last season the Toronto Rock needed 13 weeks to win their first road game, so their 2017 campaign is already unfolding ahead of schedule. Two weeks ago they travelled to Rochester, recorded a 12-5 win over the Knighthawks, and returned to Toronto confident they can rebuild after a sluggish 2016 season.Now comes the reality check.The Rock open their home schedule Saturday night against the Saskatchewan Rush, who return key players from the club that won the last two National Lacrosse League titles and enters this season as a title contender.Rock players and coaches suspect the team has made big progress since training camp began in November, but after taking on Saskatchewan they’ll know for sure.Article Continued Below“We’re all really excited. It’s a big early test,” says veteran transition player and team captain Brodie Merrill. “They’re really well respected around the league and I think we all see it as an early litmus test to see where we stand.”Between 1999 and 2005 the Rock won five NLL titles, but have won just one championship since 2006. They claimed a division title in 2015 but last season, slowed by injuries and an aging roster they missed the playoffs.Their 5-13 record tied them for last in the NLL, and with 190 goals they were sole owners of the league’s weakest offence.

