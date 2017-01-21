Walker all the buzz as Hornets rout Raptors

CHARLOTTE—In the first Raptors outing after DeMar DeRozan was named an all-star starter and Donald Trump was officially inaugurated as his nation’s 45th president, Toronto was outplayed from the opening tip to the final buzzer, dropping a sloppy clunker to the Hornets, 113-78, after trailing by seven at the half. It was the lowest point production of the season and the second straight loss to end this brief three-game road trip down the East Coast. “We’ve been in a little funk lately,” point guard Kyle Lowry understated. “We’re not playing on all cylinders right now. I just think it’s that time of year. No excuses at all, there’s just this mental fatigue. We are playing some teams that are hungry right now and are playing well.”The Raptors are built to win based on the consistent performances of their two talented guards: DeRozan and Lowry, who was an all-star starter each of the past two years. While DeRozan is assured of being part of the NBA festivities in New Orleans in February, Lowry must wait until next Thursday when the coaches round out the all-star rosters. “If it happens, it happens,” Lowry said of his chances for a third straight appearance. “In the East alone, it’s a possibility you could name a lot of point guards to be (the starter) or be an all-star reserve, in general. And I think in the West it’s even harder now with James (Harden) going to that position. It’s just a great era for point-guard basketball, a great era for NBA basketball in general.”One of those great Eastern Conference point guards about whom Lowry was speaking is the Hornets’ Kemba Walker. And if Friday night had been a head-to-head all-star audition between the two men, then both the popular vote and the electoral college would have gone to Walker, no foreign power hacking required. Article Continued BelowWalker took control of the game in the second quarter. He whirled and drove and slashed to the basket and had 14 points, with two assists, headed to the half. It seemed nobody on the Raptors was quick enough to guard him. “Tonight Charlotte played extremely well and Kemba played his usual game, while our shots didn’t fall,” Lowry said after his team hit on just 33.7 per cent of its shots. And with about five minutes to go in the third quarter, the Raptors went to a zone defence for a while, likely because they were not able to handle the quickness of Walker. When he hit a contested three-point shot at the buzzer, Walker whirled and pumped his fist, pumping up his bench and the entire crowd.