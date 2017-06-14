Warriors could be set for long run atop NBA

SAN FRANCISCO—As he pondered the future for himself, his team and the NBA as a whole, with defeat weighing freshly on his mind, his body weary from a fortnight of unimaginable stress, LeBron James had no answers.“I need to sit down and figure this thing out,” he said.He and everybody else connected with the league.The Golden State Warriors — still relatively young, still in a growing phase, immensely talented and the latest super team, in the parlance of the day — had just dispatched James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in a five-game championship series, establishing themselves as a dynasty in the making and a target for the other 29 teams to shoot at.But can they?Article Continued BelowIs there a way, with a new CBA coming in July that is expected to have a chilling effect on significant player movement, with such an array of talent on one roster, with the number of superstars in their prime who might be on the market dwindling year to year, for teams to amass the players necessary to take a run at the Warriors?After all, Golden State has won two of the last three championships and only lost the other one thanks to an historic comeback by the Cavaliers.Their very best players — NBA final MVP Kevin Durant and two-time regular season MVP Stephen Curry — are still in their prime and they’ve given no indication they’re going anywhere. Draymond Green is under contract, Klay Thompson is the wild card but his chance at more titles rest best with staying in Golden State, and finding other role players to fill in the roster shouldn’t be all that difficult given the franchise’s allure.