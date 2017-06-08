Warriors crush Cavs 118-113, putting them one win away from a perfect post-season

CLEVELAND—Pace, they talked about in the days leading up to Game 3 of the NBA final here Wednesday, the frenetic pace of the Golden State Warriors and whether the Cleveland Cavaliers could, should or would match it.The Cavs were adamant they wouldn’t change just for the sake of change, that they needed to play fast despite the fact an electrified style fits right in the Golden State wheelhouse.It sounded a bit defiant and it sounded a bit illogical and it was a questionable strategy that ultimately failed.Kevin Durant hit a deep three-pointer over a late-closing LeBron James with about 50 seconds left in the game to power the Golden State Warriors to a 118-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to take a 3-0 stranglehold on the best-of-seven series that could conclude here Friday night.Read more:Article Continued BelowGolden State Warriors’ dynamic duo at peak of their powers in NBA finalRaptors’ DeMar DeRozan finds himself in some rarified air money-wiseWhy NBA greatness isn’t always good: Cox