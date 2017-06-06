Warriors expect raucous Cleveland welcome

CLEVELAND—The Golden State Warriors know they will be in hostile territory at the Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday when the NBA final resumes, but things started ridiculously early.As Kevin Durant was spending some time at the interview room podium Tuesday afternoon, an aged air-conditioning unit just a few metres above his head started bumping and grinding and rattling to life.There was a whir and a thump and something seemed to crash into something else and that was it.“Scaring me a little bit up here,” Durant said.Another noise a second later and he was done.Article Continued Below“That thing’s shaking,” he said before walking away.It’s not going to be the same in Game 3 of the NBA final Wednesday — the Quicken Loans Arena can sound like standing next to a roaring jet engine — but it’s going to be a somewhat intimidating place.The Warriors know how bad it can be because a year ago they were in precisely the same place, up 2-0 and on the road, and were blown out in Game 3.