Watch Sri Lanka Vs. Bangladesh Cricket 2nd T20 Live Stream: Start Time, Preview Of Tour Finale

The Bangladesh national cricket team wraps up its tour of Sri Lanka on Wednesday, with the second T20 International, a match that will live stream with the Tigers facing a must-win game just to leave the island on level terms with their hosts. In a two-match Test series to open the tour, Bangladesh won one — but Sri Lanka also won a Test to leave that series drawn at 1-1. The following three-game One Day International series also ended at 1-1, due to a no-result in the second match when a downpour following the first innings wiped out the remainder of play for the day, negating an impressive century by Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis that may have proven a match-winner. And then, on Tuesday, the two nations squared off in the first game of a two-match T20 series, as Sri Lanka took their momentum from a decisive third ODI victory into the game's shortest format, behind two wickets from intimidating quick Lasith Malinga, to score a comfortable six-wicket victory inside of the 19th over. Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga took two wickets to help Sri Lanka capture the first T20 against Bangladesh. [Image by Eranga Jayawardena/AP Images] To find out how to watch a live stream of the second and final T20 International match pitting Sr Lanka and Bangladesh, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 7 p.m. India Standard Time at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday, April 6. In Bangladesh, that start time will be 7:30 p.m., while in the United States, the match gets underway at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6:30 a.m. Pacific. Watch all of the wickets fall in the first T20 match, in the video below. For Bangladesh, the tour finale match takes on a special meaning, because the team's iconic captain Mashrafe bin Mortaza announced earlier this week that Thursday's game will be the final T20 International match of his career. Though he will continue to captain the Tigers in ODI matches, Mortaza retires from the T20 format as the country's top fast-bowling wicket taker. Mashrafe bin Mortaza will retire fro, T20 International matches after Thursday's game against Sri Lanka. [Image by Eranga Jayawardena/AP Images] Bangladesh come into Thursday's match on an eight-game T20I losing streak.

Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh: Changing Of The Guard As Tigers Cruise To Historic Series Win Gazi TV will live stream the tour finale Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh T20 International cricket match at this link, but be aware, the live stream will be available to view in Bangladesh only. For viewers in Sri Lanka, a live stream of the second and last T20I against Bangladesh will be made available by the state-owned Channel Eye TV website, which may be accessed by clicking on this link. In India, cricket fans can catch the Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh live stream via SonyLiv, by clicking on this link. The most reliable way to watch the Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh second T20 cricket match via live stream in the United States is through Willow TV, which is available via this YouTube link. Fans can also use The Willow app for mobile devices or on Willow TV’s own site, accessible by clicking here with a monthly subscription fee. There are certain legal ways to watch Willow TV for free. Some promotional offers make it possible to watch the all-cricket network, including Tuesday’s Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh first T20 cricket match. Check out the offer available at this link. The best bet, however, would be the seven-day free trial of Sling TV’s International Sports Package, which includes Willow. Information on that deal can be found at this link. The Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh second match of the two-match T20 series will be carried by the Willow Xtra channel, which is also available via the Sling TV International Sports package. [Featured Image by Eranga Jayawardena/AP Images]