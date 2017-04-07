Watch West Indies Vs. Pakistan Cricket 1st ODI Live Stream: Start Time, Preview Of Series Opener

West Indies and Pakistan open their first One Day International cricket series in the West Indies since 2013, in a 50-overs match that will live stream from Guyana on Friday — with a guaranteed spot in the 2019 Cricket World Cup on the line for both teams. With the field reduced to just 10 teams for the next World Cup, down from 14 entries in the 2015 tournament — and only eight of those spots qualifying for direct entry into the competition — the three-match series will play a major role in deciding whether currently eighth-ranked Pakistan or ninth-ranked West Indies grabs that final slot. But West Indies must sweep their visitors in order two move into the Number Eight position. The top eight ranked teams as of September 30 of this year earn direct qualification, with the remaining two spots to be decided in a qualification tournament. West Indies are two-time World Cup champions, but have not won the tournament since the 1979 edition. The task of blowing past Pakistan will be a daunting one for the Windies, who have not won any bilateral series against an opponent other than Bangladesh, Zimbabwe or Ireland in five years. Carlos Brathwaite, the West Indies T20 captain, will not tale part in the ODI series, opting to play in the Indian Premier League instead. (Image by Francois Nel/Getty Images) To find out how to watch a live stream of the first One Day International match pitting West Indies against Pakistan, see the streaming information below. First ball is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Guyana Time at Providence Stadium in Providence, Guyana, on Friday, April 7. Guyana Time is the same as United States Eastern Time, but the match will get underway at 6:30 am. Pacific Daylight Time in the United States. In Pakistan, the live stream will start at 6:30 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time, while fans in the United Kingdom can view the game starting at 2:30 p.m. British Summer Time on Friday. How to Watch a Live Stream in Pakistan The Pakistan Television Corporation, the country’s state-owned TV network, will air the opening match of the West Indies vs. Pakistan One Day International cricket series live on PTV Sports — and will make a free live stream of 50-overs match available as well — for viewers inside of Pakistan only. The PTV stream can be accessed by fans with internet IP addresses in that country with no login information required, by clicking on this link — or this link via YouTube. Note that the PTV Sport’s YouTube live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. Watch a Live Stream of the First ODI in India Ten Sports in India carries the West Indies vs. Pakistan ODI series. The live stream will be exclusive to viewers inside of India, however. Within the country, the third 20-overs match will be available to watch live online at the Ten Sports site at this link. Live Stream the ODI Series Opener in the United Kingdom and in Ireland The West Indies vs. Pakistan first ODI will be broadcast love by Sky Sports, which means that to access an online stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland will need a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then must to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information at this link to obtain a Sky Go login. Once registration is complete, Sky Go Sports’ login page can be found at this link. Then, at last, cricket viewers can stream the match live from Providence Stadium. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. A full list of compatible devices can be found by clicking here. Pakistan’s Sarfraz Ahmed will captain his first full series as his country’s ODI cricket skipper. (Image by Francois Nel/Getty Images) Live Stream the West Indies vs. Pakistan ODI in the U.S. To view the West Indies vs. Pakistan One Day International cricket match live online, fans in the U.S. will need to register for a week-long free trial subscription to the Sling TV international sports package, which can be accessed at this link. Credit card information will be required, and the subscription price for the package is $10 per month. However, canceling before the end of the initial weeklong trial puts a halt to any charges, allowing fans to watch the third West Indies vs. Pakistan T20I for free, legally. The Sling TV lineup of several international sports channels includes Willow TV, a network which specializes in cricket broadcasts. Willow will carry the West Indies vs. Pakistan first ODI from Providence, Guyana. Once fans have signed up for the Sling TV package free trial, the next step is to download the Sling software (instructions on the Sling TV site at the link above) for desktop computers, as well as for a variety of mobile devices. Sling TV is available for the Apple iOS, the Android OS, and Amazon Fire OS. The online TV service also offers a channel on several set-top boxes, including Roku, 4th Generation Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and others. For a complete list of Sling-compatible devices and operating systems, click this link. To open the Pakistan tour of West Indies, the visitors won a four-game T20 series 3-1. Watch highlights of the fourth and deciding match from that series in the video below, courtesy of Willow TV. Here are the expected teams for the first West Indies vs. Pakistan ODI match. West Indies: 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Chadwick Walton (wicketkeeper), 3 Kieran Powell, 4 Shai Hope, 5 Jason Mohammad, 6 Jonathan Carter, 7 Jason Holder (captain), 8 Ashley Nurse, 9 Devendra Bishoo, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Shannon Gabriel. Pakistan: 1 Ahmed Shehzad, 2 Kamran Akmal, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Fakhar Zaman, 5 Shoaib Malik, 6 Sarfraz Ahmed (captain/wicketkeeper), 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Mohammad Amir, 10 Hasan Ali, 11 Wahab Riaz. [Featured Photo By Francois Nel/Getty Images]