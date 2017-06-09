Wawrinka comes back to beat Murray, becomes oldest French Open finalist in 44 years

PARIS—Battering the ball as if each shot would determine the match’s outcome, 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka came back to beat No. 1-ranked Andy Murray 6-7 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-1 on Friday and become the oldest French Open finalist in 44 years.The No. 3-seeded Wawrinka, a 32-year-old from Switzerland, reached the fourth Grand Slam final of his career. He’s won the previous three: at Roland Garros two years ago, the U.S. Open last September and the Australian Open in 2014.“It’s incredible for me to reach another final here,” said Wawrinka, who extended his winning streak to a career-best 10 matches. “I have to make the most of this.”Read more:Unheralded Ostapenko advances to French Open women’s finalArticle Continued BelowCanada’s Gabriela Dabrowski wins mixed doubles title at French OpenPistachio macaroons? Chocolate-hazelnut waffles? Players tempted during French OpenA year ago at the French Open, Wawrinka lost to Murray in the semifinals. This time, Wawrinka managed to wear down the seemingly tireless Murray, himself a three-time major champion. It was a triumph of offence over defence, as Wawrinka used his sublime one-handed backhand and hammer of a forehand to send Murray scrambling and sliding all over the red clay at Court Philippe Chatrier for a tad more than 4 ½ hours of compelling action.