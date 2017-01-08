Wayne Rooney ties Manchester United scoring record

LONDON—Wayne Rooney stands one goal away from becoming Manchester United’s outright record goal-scorer after equaling club great Bobby Charlton’s mark of 249 on Saturday.With the 79-year-old Charlton watching from the stands, Rooney guided in Juan Mata’s cross after seven minutes as the defending FA Cup champion swept aside second-tier Reading 4-0 in the third round.English Premier League teams Bournemouth, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City all bowed out to lower-league opponents while Arsenal needed second-half goals from Aaron Ramsey and Oliver Giroud, the Frenchman netting late on, to wipe out Preston North End’s halftime lead.Third-tier Millwall, Cup finalist in 2004, caused the biggest shock by thumping a much-changed Bournemouth 3-0, West Brom went down at home to Championship team Derby County 2-1, while Wolverhampton Wanderers, also from the second tier, ensured Stoke lost in the third round for the first time since 2009 by winning at Britannia Stadium 2-0.In all-Premier League matches, Ahmed Musa scored twice as Leicester fought back from a goal down to defeat Everton 2-1, while in the battle of the new managers, Marco Silva saw his Hull side get the better of Paul Clement’s Swansea 2-0.Article Continued BelowSilva, appointed on Tuesday in place of the fired Mike Phelan, would have noted the large number of empty seats at Hull’s KCOM Stadium with home fans staying away in protest against the club’s owners.Non-league sides Sutton United and Lincoln City earned replays but there was no fairytale for the lowest-ranked team in the competition Stourbridge as it went down at Wycombe 2-1.Rooney’s latest milestone — he is the record scorer for England — came in front of Old Trafford fans who have adored him, on and off, since he joined as a teenage prodigy from Everton in 2004.

