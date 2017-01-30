Weekend Racing Roundup: If you were Ricky Taylor, what would you have done? Morad, Lazare are winners; Jean Argetsinger dies

If the finish of the Rolex 24 at Daytona is any indication of the kind of auto racing season we’re going to have in 2017, I suggest everybody exhale and pull those seat belts as tight as you can get them. It’s gonna be a helluva ride.With five minutes left in the 24-hour endurance race – and I can remember when leaders of this race, who were so far ahead, would stop on the track just before the flagstand at the start/finish line and sit for half-an-hour before taking the checkers – Ricky Taylor and race-leader Filipe Albuquerque had a coming-together going into the first turn of the Daytona International Speedway’s road course.Albuquerque recovered, took off after Taylor and chased him all the way to the line but couldn’t catch him. When IMSA officials didn’t take any action following an investigation, Ricky and his brother Jordan, sports car veteran Max Angelelli (who retired after the race) and former NASCAR star Jeff Gordon celebrated their victory.Although the TV crew said members of the losing team were giving thumbs-up to the winners, it sure didn’t look like it when Albuquerque was interviewed. The word glum doesn’t begin the describe the atmosphere in that pit.In any event, Wayne Taylor Racing won its first Daytona 24 since 2005. The team came close the last four years with podium finishes but couldn’t make it to the top step. Article Continued BelowNow, the controversy started at the moment of contact between Taylor, driving a Cadillac-powered Daytona Prototype, and Albuquerque, at the wheel of a prototype that also had a Cadillac engine. I got a bunch of emails immediately after it happened and Twitter folk were quick to chime in and the message was this: Taylor should have been penalized but NASCAR, which owns IMSA, wanted Gordon to win so told the IMSA people not to do anything.Now, when I first saw the replay, it looked to me like Albuquerque went a little wide into the corner but then cut in and Taylor should have backed off to avoid a collision. But then I saw the replay from inside Taylor’s car and boy, did I ever change my mind fast. Albuquerque went wide and there was a lane. This is a race and if I’m Ricky Taylor and I see that hole open up, I’m going for it. I mean, what is he supposed to do? Say to himself, “Hmmm, Filipe made a little mistake but I’m sure he’ll recover and I’d better be a good little boy and back off so he can get back in the groove and go on and win the race and I can finish second.”