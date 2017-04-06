Weir leading at Masters again, on par-three course

AUGUSTA, GA.—The old Masters superstition cautions against success at the annual par-three contest. No one who’s won the Wednesday event has ever won the Masters in the same year.So consider Mike Weir’s performance a less-than-bad omen. He didn’t win the par-three contest, because the contest was halted mid-round by an approaching storm, never to be continued. But Weir was winning when play was called, tied atop the leaderboard with Brendan Steele at three-under par. Though he only got through seven holes, the 2003 Masters champion put on a show for assembled gallery, acing the fourth hole. A good start, in other words, but ultimately a non-finish. Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, playing in his first Masters, only managed to finish three holes, going one-under par. Adam Hadwin, the other of the three Canadians in the field, hadn’t yet teed off in the par-three contest when the call was made to close the course and evacuate the throng.OUT OF TOUCH: For all of Augusta National’s charms, the place’s vehement no-cell-phone policy is known to annoy and delight patrons and participants alike.Some appreciate the course as one of the planet’s last bastion of disconnected peace; who’d want to stare at their phone when they could be taking in the stunning scenery?Article Continued BelowStill, this week you can also hear golf agents complain about not being able to get in touch with their players with a simple text. And on Wednesday, as the course was being evacuated in the early afternoon out of respect to the possible danger of an approaching storm, you could have heard attendees flummoxed about how to connect with a friend or a family member in the rush to the exits.“I can’t find your father — but it’s not like I can just call him,” said a visibly frustrated woman to her school-aged daughter.The pulling out of one’s phone, after all, is grounds for ejection from the Masters. This sets the tournament apart from golf’s other major championships, where cell phone use is largely permitted. But don’t expect things to change anytime soon.