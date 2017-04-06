Westbrook ties triple-double mark; Thunder top Bucks 110-79

Cavaliers 122, Magic 102: LeBron James notched his second straight triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, Kevin Love scored 28 and Cleveland sank 18 3-pointers against Orlando.Advertisement

The contest against the Milwaukee Bucks was nationally televised, and it shouldn’t have been. Michael Jordan heads the list with 866 consecutive games of double-digit scoring. “If what he’s doing wasn’t so hard, we’d have a lot more people being able to do it”. That’s a game, we move on. “It doesn’t matter who we play in the playoffs; it’s going to be a good team, so we have to be ready”. Whatever the team has needed  a big shot, a scoring flurry, a key pass, a defensive play  he has delivered. Jason Smith scored 17 points and sank a career-high five three-pointers.

The Bucks (40-38) had been one of the league’s hottest teams. One could make a legitimate case that Curry deserves one of the five spots (the fifth, frankly) on an MVP ballot. Right now Russell Westbrook could not be much closer.

But the Cavs were already turning their attention to Boston -and beyond. “I didn’t realise they were stopping it for me until the ref was throwing the ball”.

After the contest, a reflective Westbrook referred to this season as “a blessing” and something he “could never have imagined”.

Westbrook’s 41st triple-double of the season tied an National Basketball Association single-season record set by Oscar Robertson, and he has five games left to break that record; he probably will, considering he’s had a triple-double in each of his last seven games.

Westbrook scored 40 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and provided 10 assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder fell to a 113-101 home loss against the Charlotte Hornets.

Westbrook is averaging a triple-double at the moment with 31.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game.

With thanks to Westbrook’s offense, Oklahoma City is in a great position.

Amid this excitement, it is nearly easy to forget that a game against Milwaukee occurred before a festive Chesapeake Energy Arena crowd. “It’s an honor, (a) blessing, especially to be able to reach that here at home”.

I say this to draw attention to the ridiculous thing Westbrook just did.

“Ten, 20 years from now, I’m gonna look back like, ‘Man, I played with this dude, ‘” Kanter said. Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder will try to avoid a third straight setback when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. If he tallies his triple-double average, he’ll hold the record for most triple-doubles in a single season at 42.

Patty Mills scored 10 points for San Antonio in their 95-89 overtime win against Memphis.

Courtney Lee had 14 points for the Knicks Maurice Ndour had 13 points and 12 boards.

Oklahoma City (44-33) led by 30 after three quarters, and Westbrook didn’t play in the fourth.

The gap between Westbrook and the rest of the league’s point guards in rebounding is simply astonishing. The Thunder trailed by 14 points with just over six minutes left in regulation, but he made a game-tying 3-pointer with 7.1 seconds left to force the extra period, and the Thunder eventually won.

IN stopped a four-game losing streak that dropped them out of a tie for the No.5 seed in the Eastern Conference, by beating Toronto 108-90.

Advertisement

The Nuggets pulled off a crucial 134-131 victory in New Orleans that eliminated the Pelicans from playoff contention.