Who will push for the Raptors to make a push?: Feschuk

Watching LeBron James rattle cages in Cleveland this week, questioning his franchise’s financial commitment to repeating as NBA champions, at least a couple of things became clear.For one, the Cavaliers, losers of six of their past eight games, are a surprisingly vulnerable team that’s alarmingly reliant on their best players.“Top heavy as s—,” was James’s memorable description of his team’s roster construction in a recent spleen venting with Cleveland reporters. James is leading the NBA in playing time at age 32, this despite the fact he’s already logged more minutes than Charles Barkley, Larry Bird and Steve Nash played in their respective careers. The Cavaliers are playing a perilous game of injury roulette by overplaying their late-career star. And it suggests a smart rival — ahem, such as a certain franchise based in Canada — needs to be ready if and when Cleveland finds itself on the wrong side of health-related luck. Still, healthy or not, getting past the Cavaliers won’t be easy for the Raptors, or for anyone, and not simply because James is the best player of his generation. It’s also because he has emerged as one of the most maniacally uncompromising athletes on the planet. And his urgings, if you’re betting, will most likely spur the Cavaliers to get even better and deeper before the Feb. 23 trade deadline.Article Continued Below“I just hope that we’re not satisfied as an organization,” James told reporters this week.On Thursday ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that James and owner Dan Gilbert are at odds over payroll spending, of all things. Now, it’s easy to frame James as an entitled nitpicker in such a public showdown. Gilbert’s franchise, after all, has spent more money in salary and luxury-tax penalties than any NBA team since James rejoined the club in 2014-15.Then again, James is only asking for what every great player ought to demand: his best chance at maximizing his career. He’s pushing for excellence and wondering aloud if the Cavaliers, in the glow of their first championship, have lost some of their win-at-all-costs edge. If you’re a Cleveland fan, you should be grateful.