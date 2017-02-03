Why are the New England Patriots so disliked?

HOUSTON—There are the multiple allegations of cheating. There is the coach with the haughty public demeanour and the quarterback who constantly carps at game officials. And then the coach, the quarterback and the franchise owner publicly supported the historically unpopular new president.It’s likely that those factors help to explain why the Patriots are loathed by a significant portion of football fans.But maybe people hate the Patriots just because they win so much.“I don’t know,” Patriots left tackle Nate Solder said. “There have been championship teams that everyone loves. Like the Warriors last year. Everyone loves the Warriors.”Not everyone loves the NBA’s Warriors, but Solder has a point. The Warriors attracted new fans while playing an exciting brand of basketball on the way to two straight NBA finals. At the end of last season, the jerseys of four Warriors players rank among the NBA’s top 15 in sales.Article Continued BelowAs for the Patriots, they’ve been identified as the most disliked team in the NFL for two straight years in surveys by Public Policy Polling. The latest poll, released on Monday, found that 21 per cent of fans identify the Patriots as the NFL team they dislike the most with 42 per cent of fans viewing them negatively (and 43 per cent positively).Solder said he gets it. He used to be one of those people.“I can totally understand because I grew up in Colorado and I probably looked at the Patriots in a very similar light at one point,” he said.