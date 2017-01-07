Why my baseball hall ballot includes Clemens, Bonds: Griffin

There is no pro sports hall of fame quite like baseball’s hall at Cooperstown, N.Y. Face it, it is the toughest to get into, to join the fraternity of that sport’s immortals, and has the most transparent and controversial voting process, creating a spirited debate each and every year. This year’s announcement takes place on Jan. 18 and will no doubt spark frothy outrage.A large segment of public debate surrounds who actually gets to vote. That list includes approximately 500 members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, those who have held status for 10 consecutive years. But the more emotional issue concerns players from the Steroid Era who have been tainted by admissions or allegations of performance-enhancing drug use.There are no actual guidelines from the hall for voters regarding PED use, so it becomes a personal decision that — trust me — the writers take very, very seriously. The evidence sparking debate and fan outrage may be the results of players’ drug tests (mandatory since 2004), inclusion in the Mitchell Report (released in 2007), having played with admitted juicers before seeing a spike in statistics, or just the fact that a player looked too muscular and may have been juiced.Article Continued BelowThe bottom line is that if this was just about statistics, you could run all the numbers through a computer and the results would be spit out, no argument. But there are more spiritual, abstract guidelines for voters that include a behaviour clause, leadership and impact on your team. Those can’t be quantified.I have had a vote since 2004 and seen all the players on the current ballot perform in person. I struggled for years with the PED question, but my guideline has evolved into not voting for any player who failed a drug test or was suspended for PED use after MLB and the players’ union instituted mandatory testing. As for allegations prior to that, I evaluate on merit. Thus, no to Manny Ramirez but yes to Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens.Voters can include a maximum of 10 players, and a candidate must be listed on 75 per cent of the ballots to gain entry. For the past several years I maxed out at 10. This year, I have listed the following eight . . .

