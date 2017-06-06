Williams F1 rookie Lance Stroll anxious for first Canadian Grand Prix

MONTREAL—Lance Stroll is stoked for his first Canadian Grand Prix, and so is race promoter François Dumontier.Ticket sales have jumped by more than 10 per cent for the 18-year-old Stroll’s first appearance at his home grand prix. The Montreal native will be the first Canadian on the grid since Jacques Villeneuve of St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que., a decade ago.“The wait is over,” Dumontier said Tuesday. “The fans are excited about it and we saw that at the ticket office, and media-wise with a lot of coverage. So there is a Lance Stroll effect.”Stroll, who signed with the Williams F1 team in November after winning the European F3 series, has had a difficult start to his rookie campaign in Formula One. He has finished only two of his first six races and has yet to earn a point, but would love to make his breakthrough at his home race Sunday at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.“He’s still on a learning curve,” said Dumontier. “He wasn’t lucky in a few races, but this track has suited the Williams team in the past.Article Continued Below“We’ll see this weekend. It’s the first time he’ll race here on, top of the emotion, I think the crowd might give him a push.”Read more: Montrealer Lance Stroll on track for Formula One debutHis best finish so far was 11th at the Russian Grand Prix, one spot out of the points. He was 16th in the previous event in Spain. But he has not finished his last three races, including two weeks ago on the hilly streets of Monaco where his engine failed with only seven laps to go.