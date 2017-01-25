Williams, Lucic-Baroni win in throwback Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia – When Mirjana Lucic-Baroni served out her victory over Karolina Pliskova at the Australian Open on Wednesday, making an unlikely return to the semifinals of a Grand Slam after nearly 18 years, she fell to her knees, placed her forehead on the court and wept.Few expected her to ever have this chance at a major again. Lucic-Baroni, however, never gave up believing in herself.It was a heartfelt scene that touched even Serena Williams, her opponent in the semifinals at Melbourne Park, who started her career at the same time as Lucic-Baroni."I’m so proud of Mirjana," Williams said after her 6-2, 6-3 victory over ninth-seeded Johanna Konta. "It’s so good to see her back out and to see her in the semifinals really just is so inspiring for me."No matter what happens, someone 34 or older will be in the final and that’s just really awesome."Article Continued BelowWilliams, 35, and Lucic-Baroni, 34, will meet Thursday in the semifinals of a tournament that’s starting to have a distinct throwback feel.With 36-year-old Venus Williams also reaching the semifinals, it’s the first time in the Open era that two players 35 or older have reached the final four of a Grand Slam. Venus next plays another American, 25-year-old CoCo Vandeweghe.On the men’s side, three players 30 and over also reached the semifinals — matching an Open era record set at the 1968 French Open. Roger Federer, 35, and Stan Wawrinka, 31, booked their spots on Tuesday, and 30-year-old Rafael Nadal joined them with a 6-4, 7-6 (7), 6-4 win over Milos Raonic on Wednesday. He’ll play 25-year-old Grigor Dimitrov, who beat David Goffin 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

