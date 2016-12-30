Wings Larkin knows power of Matthews first-hand

The kid was just 15, one year younger than he was, but Dylan Larkin knew there was something “special” about Auston Matthews.Larkin got his first glimpse of the Maple Leafs’ emerging star at an evaluation camp for USA Hockey. He and the other 17-year-olds from the U.S. national development program didn’t know much about Matthews at that point, but his tremendous potential was easily apparent.They were shocked when they learned he was from the hockey hinterland of Scottsdale, Ariz.“We were looking and we see he’s from Arizona and we’re like ‘Who the heck (is that)?’ ” Larkin, the Detroit Red Wings young centre, said Friday afternoon. “Arizona Bobcats is who I think he played for.”Matthews was “the best player there” at that camp in Ann Arbor, Mich., as Larkin remembers it, and the next season he’d earned a spot on a stacked U.S. under-18 squad which also featured NHL up-and-comers Larkin, Buffalo’s Jack Eichel, Columbus’ Zach Werenski and Carolina’s Noah Hanifin.Article Continued BelowEven though he was the youngest player on that team Matthews was still known as one of its best, a big body who could move, control the puck and score. Matthews broke his leg early in that 2013-14 season, Larkin recalls, then returned after Christmas and was “unbelievable.”“It was impressive to see what he could do at that young age,” said Larkin ahead of the NHL’s Centennial Classic, Sunday’s outdoor game that will feature the Red Wings and Maple Leafs. “I guess you don’t really know (how good he’ll be), but you have a good idea when he’s that good at that young of an age.”By the summer of 2015, ahead of a season spent in Switzerland, Matthews was widely projected to be the top pick for the 2016 NHL draft. The Leafs selected him first overall in June.

