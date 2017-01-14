With Raptors in playoff contention, players winning the endorsement game

While DeMar DeRozan led a second-half surge that propelled the Raptors to a 114-106 win over Boston Tuesday night, marketing executives at the Air Canada Centre hustled to score points with media and consumers.In one private suite, a team from GoDaddy held a reception commemorating the company’s new partnership with Raptors forward Jonas Valancuinas. And in another box. Adidas revealed details of the renewal of their partnership with the Raptors, commemorating the occasion by handing out limited-edition Kyle Lowry signature model basketball shoes.The three events — one dramatic win and two endorsement announcements — converged to illustrate a larger sports marketing development.As the Raptors have transformed into perennial playoff contenders, individual players are more marketable than ever. The Raptors entered the weekend second in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, and if they repeat last year’s run to the conference semifinals look for players to keep racking up endorsement deals.And they don’t necessarily have to be stars.Article Continued Below“It will continue to grow for the entire team if they stay on this trajectory,” says Brian Cooper, president of the S&E Sponsorship Group. “All boats rise with the tide. The tide is rising and guys like J.V. are getting their due.”Drafted in the first round in 2011, Valanciunas has developed into a steady, if unspectacular, presence in the Raptor’s front court. And until now his endorsement deals have fit what you would envision for a player of his local profile. Where former top pick Andrea Bargnani had his deal with Primo Pasta, Valanciunas has endorsed Paramount Fine Foods, a restaurant franchise serving Middle Eastern food.Given the Toronto-centric nature of his previous deal, the partnership with the GoDaddy represents a big step up for the 24-year-old Valanciunas.

