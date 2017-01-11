WNBAs new security app put to the test after Istanbul shooting

NEW YORK—It didn’t take long for the WNBA’s new security app to be put to the test.Within a week of its debut, a deadly shooting occurred on New Year’s Eve at an Istanbul nightclub. A handful of WNBA players were in the area that night celebrating, and the LiveSafe app allowed them to get in touch with league security officials quickly as events were unfolding down the street.Between the new app and a group text chat set up by the union months earlier for players in Turkey, everyone was able to be accounted for within a few hours of the attack.The response time was even faster less than a week later when another attack occurred, this time near a courthouse in Izmir, where an explosives-laden vehicle was detonated.“We knew they were OK pretty quickly,” WNBPA director of operations Terri Jackson said.Article Continued BelowBesides allowing for a quick check-in, the league sent a message to the players in Turkey through the app to warn them to take shelter and avoid the area of the shooting.While not every player was using the app yet when the attacks occurred, more have started to sign up for it, including Kiah Stokes, who downloaded it after the nightclub shooting.“With the increasing number of attacks, I just wanted to always have information available about where I can go to be safe, and who I can contact if there is a dangerous situation,” the New York Liberty forward said in a text to The Associated Press.

