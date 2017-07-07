Wojtek Wolski making the most of his hockey chances: Feschuk

When he thinks back to the terrifying moments that came after he crashed head-first into the boards on that October night in Russia, Wojtek Wolski remembers fearing the worst.“I remember thinking I was paralyzed,” Wolski said in a recent interview with The Star. And when you watch the video of the incident in question, clipped from the third period of an otherwise unremarkable game in which Wolski was playing for the KHL’s Metallurg Magnitogorsk last season, it’s easy enough to fathom a career-ending disaster. Skating hard in pursuit of a puck, Wolski lost his footing and slid on his stomach toward the rink’s sidewall. As he went, an opposing player fell on his torso, essentially blocking Wolski from using his arms to absorb the impact. Out of control at high speed, Wolski’s helmeted head took the brunt of the blow instead. The memory of the aftermath remains vivid. “It’s like you hear these bells just going off in your head telling you to move — to move your hands, to move your feet,” Wolski said. “It’s like the bells just got louder and louder and louder, until I started moving my hands and feet. And then it was like, ‘OK, that’s a good sign.’ It’s actually insane how the body works. It has mechanisms to protect you in those situations. It’s fascinating what happens.”It’s fascinating, too, to hear the details of how the 31-year-old Wolski found his way from that scary scenario to a resumption of his athletic career. Stretchered off a rink with a broken neck nine months ago, he recently took time out from his GTA-based training regimen to sign a two-year contract to play for Kunlun Redstar, a KHL club based in Shanghai. In between, Wolski spent 10 weeks in a neck brace, endured countless hours of inactivity and considerable pain, and more than once pondered the end of his playing days — this before a successful surgery repaired his damaged vertebrae.Article Continued BelowHis two-year deal with Redstar is the latest chapter in a remarkable Toronto hockey story. Wolski, who came to Canada from his native Poland via Germany at the age of four, grew up in a humble Etobicoke apartment complex, learning the sport on a frozen-over tennis court while wearing too-big, hand-me-down skates stuffed with socks or tissue. Once a beginner in the West Mall house league, Wolski blossomed into a star centreman for the OHL’s Brampton Battalion and was the 21st overall pick in the 2004 NHL entry draft. He wouldn’t have reached such heights, he has said more than once, without copious support from his father and mother, Wes and Zofia, and his older brother, Kordian.But as much as Wolski accomplished plenty in 451 career games as an NHLer — including a 50-point season as a 20-year-old rookie with the Colorado Avalanche and a 65-point season a few years later — his time in the world’s best league was hardly a cakewalk. Dogged by inconsistency and injury, he was traded three times in a three-season span, and the going was rarely easy.“The last couple of years in the NHL, I really wasn’t sure how much I was enjoying it anymore,” Wolski said. “I went into depression for a little bit, for a year and a bit. It was tough. I kind of didn’t like the game anymore.”