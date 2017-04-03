Work, plenty of it, is the secret to the 905s success

It’s the last week of a wildly successful D-League regular season, a lazy midweek afternoon with only two games left before the playoffs begin. And the Raptors 905 are working. Hard.It’s their second practice of the day — after a morning session of skill development — and the workout at Mississauga’s Hershey Centre Sports Zone goes on for one hour, two, three, almost four.There are scrimmages replicating every imaginable end-of-game or end-of-quarter scenario at full speed, and it ends with dreaded full-court sprints determined by the number of total misses in a free-throw shooting drill involving every dog-tired member of the team.It is a long and exhausting day. Most teams would be easing off with the post-season looming, but it might be the reason the Toronto Raptors’ D-League affiliate has put together a season for the ages.“Everybody’s a hard worker,” point guard Brady Heslip says after the extended session comes to a conclusion. “It started in training camp and you see now, with the playoffs coming, we’re running lines after doing all this. It’s all about work ethic and I think that’s what kept everybody focussed and allowed us to outlast teams.”Article Continued BelowThe orchestrator of all of this is Jerry Stackhouse, the first-year head coach who comes up with an entirely logical explanation for the long, late-season days.“We’re gonna miss it,” he says. “In a few weeks it’s gonna be gone, so you might as well take advantage of it now.”The 905s have responded extraordinarily to Stackhouse’s demands. They open the post-season Wednesday in Canton in a best-of-three first round — Game 2 is at the Hershey Centre on Saturday with Game 3, if necessary, on April 11 — as a legitimate favourite to win a D-League title in just the second season of the franchise’s existence.