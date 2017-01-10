World Cup to expand to 48 teams in 2026

ZURICH—FIFA will expand the World Cup to 48 teams, adding 16 extra nations to the 2026 tournament which is likely to be held in North America.President Gianni Infantino’s favoured plan — for 16 three-team groups with the top two advancing to a round of 32 — was unanimously approved Tuesday by the FIFA Council.It meets Infantino’s election pledge of a bigger World Cup, and should help fund promised raises for FIFA’s 211 member federations.With 80 matches instead of 64, FIFA forecasts the equivalent of $1 billion extra income at current rates from broadcasting and sponsor deals, plus ticket sales, compared to $5.5 billion revenue forecast for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.FIFA projects an increased profit of $640 million despite some extra operating costs and prize money for teams.Article Continued BelowFIFA’s six continents should find out by May how many extra places they will each get.UEFA wants 16 European teams at the tournament, which is strongly favoured to be played in North America. The CONCACAF region has not hosted the World Cup since the 1994 tournament in the United States.American, Canadian and Mexican soccer leaders have had informal talks about a co-hosting bid.

