World junior showcase short on draft sizzle: Cox

Basically, we’ve been spoiled rotten with the last couple of world junior tournaments.Really, they’ve been international competitions mixed in with live NHL draft previews, which is just about the ideal way for this tournament to be packaged, marketed and viewed.So many of the top prospects for the 2015 and 2016 drafts were involved in the last two world juniors that they became not just their usual reliable Go Canada Go holiday fare here, but also an opportunity for fans to get a good look at players likely to be impact NHLers in less than a year.All seven Canadian teams missed post-season play last year, and five of them — Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Vancouver and Calgary — ended up using very high draft selections on players who skated in last winter’s event.For Maple Leaf fans, the past two world juniors have essentially been scouting missions for saviours to turn this franchise around.Article Continued BelowTwo years ago, Leaf fans could peruse a world junior event that included the two top prospects, Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel, as well as Lawson Crouse, Mikko Rantanen, Noah Hanifin, Zack Werenski, Brandon Carlo, Pavel Zacha, Ivan Provorov and Timo Meier.The Leafs ended up taking Mitch Marner, who didn’t play in that tournament, with the No. 4 pick. But passing on all those other talented teenagers, particularly Hanifin, sure added intrigue to Mark Hunter’s pick.Leaf fans also got an early look at Auston Matthews, who wasn’t eligible until last June. Matthews played at the world juniors for a second time last winter in Finland while on a break from his Swiss club team, leading a U.S. team that had other top draft eligible prospects like Charlie McAvoy, Alex DeBrincat and Matthew Tkachuk. In fact, Matthews started the tournament playing on a line with DeBrincat and Tkachuk.

