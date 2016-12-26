World juniors: A team-by-team look at this years challengers

The world junior hockey showcase is about to begin. Here’s a team-by-team look at the contenders and what makes them tick:GROUP B (in Toronto)CANADA Last year: SixthOverall: 16 gold, eight silver, five bronzeArticle Continued BelowSkinny: Canada last won gold on Canadian soil, in 2015 in Toronto . . . Dylan Strome (Erie Otters) will captain a team that lacks star power but may make up for it with team play. Strome is one of five players returning from last year, along with Mitchell Stephens, Thomas Chabot, Julien Gauthier, Mathew Barzal . . . Taylor Raddysh (Erie) leads all of the CHL in scoring with 61 points in 28 points . . . Every player on the team has been drafted by an NHL team . . . Carter Hart (Everett Silvertips) will be counted on as the No. 1 goalie. He was the 2015-16 CHL goalie of the year. RUSSIA Last year: Silver

