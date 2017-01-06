World juniors are Canadas pay-to-play (and watch) program: Arthur

MONTREAL—If things can be said to be as American as apple pie, then things can said to be as Canadian as hockey. Or at least, they are said to be as Canadian as hockey, which is religion, lifestyle, product and brand. And a cudgel, too. Hockey as patriotic duty. Hockey as Canada.This is a long-winded way of saying that Hockey Canada had a devil of a time defending the half-empty houses for the world junior hockey championship in Montreal, which concluded last night with Canada facing the United States for gold. They cut prices 30 per cent from the games here two years ago, and then reportedly cut some prices again, and still, a Canada-Sweden semifinal couldn’t crack 14,000 people in a 21,000-seat building. It’s been a tough go.“The atmosphere is very good,” said International Ice Hockey Federation president Rene Fasel. “But effectively, the prices were too high. If the crowd isn’t there, it’s simply, the prices are too high.”“Here, everybody knows, there’s one team: the Canadiens. And after that, the Canadiens, the Canadiens, the Canadiens. I think (Montreal mayor) Denis Coderre wants to bring a baseball team. But if the baseball team left, there must have been a good reason. I think that in Montreal, it’s the Montreal Canadiens. Voila.”Coming back a second time in three years was a money grab by Hockey Canada, and nobody denies it. They calculated ticket prices here in much the same way they did for Alberta in 2012: there, 175,000 registered in a lottery for the right to purchase tickets, whose prices were based on the local NHL ticket price. Here it was the same pricing model, but as Smith said, “we also engaged the discussion with MLSE and the Montreal Canadiens, and tried to price it according to a special event in their market.”Article Continued BelowMontreal may have a different definition of special. But Hockey Canada’s defence of the ticket prices is twofold: one, they will learn from this, and adjust in the future. And two, this is what we do.“We’re cognizant of the fact that there will be criticism of the need and the desire to create revenue from this event in order to maintain pace with other sports in Canada, other activities in Canada that challenge hockey, and that’s not a bad thing,” Hockey Canada president and CEO Tom Renney said. “But what we have to respect and understand is the fact that we need that revenue in order to drive grassroots and development hockey in both genders, whether it’s sledge hockey, whether it’s Paralympic hockey. We have a huge mandate that involves 13 branches and other partners, including the IIHF. “If we don’t recognize that we can be better, and we don’t (host), I’m sure that development suffers, quite honestly, and hockey suffers, and if hockey suffers I believe our population in general suffers from a lack of activity, and then we have some more serious problems to deal than whether or not we hosted an event.”

