World juniors get real with Canada-U.S. tradition

Taylor Raddysh was considered a long shot to make Canada’s world junior team.Now he’s in the thick of the team’s offence — a record-tying four-goal performance will do that — as Canada prepares for its round-robin finale against the United States on Saturday afternoon.Canada will go from its easiest game, a 10-2 win over Latvia on Thursday, to its toughest.“We’ll be ready,” said Raddysh. “Try not to focus on who we’re playing. Doesn’t matter if you’re playing Latvia or the U.S., you have to stick to your systems. We know they’re a fast team and they’re good offensively, and we have to limit their chances.”Raddysh was amazingly even-keeled given he’d just tied some pretty big names — Mario Lemieux, Simon Gagne and Brayden Schenn — with his four-goal night. No Canadian has ever scored more in a single game at the world juniors. Article Continued Below“Things are clicking right now,” said Raddysh. “Hopefully I can keep it going.”The Erie Otters forward only burst onto Hockey Canada’s radar this year, with 61 points in the OHL.“It’s been a lot of fun,” Raddysh said of the world junior experience. “You’ve got to enjoy the moment, and that’s what I’m trying to do right now.”

