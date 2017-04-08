Worlds for women merges into Olympic prep

PLYMOUTH, MICH.—On the heels of the women’s world hockey championship, Canada will immediately begin working toward getting the gold at next year’s Winter Olympics.The country’s top female hockey talent will find out within the next two weeks whether they’re among the 28 invited to try out for a team that has won four straight Olympic gold medals.The 23 chosen will be decided over months of games and training.The invited players will participate in a June boot camp to give them a taste of the physical and mental grind that’s to come before reporting Aug. 1 to Calgary for what’s known as “centralization.”“What do I love about centralization?” mused two-time Olympian Rebecca Johnston.Article Continued Below“It’s a pretty cool experience because we’re playing full time together. We’re with each other every day trying to prepare for the Olympics over five or six months.“We get to play a lot of games, which we’re not used to, against midget triple-A guys, which is a lot of fun. We get so close and I feel like it’s my second family.”The Olympic women’s hockey tournament is Feb. 10-22, 2018. The U.S., Finland, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, Japan and host South Korea round out of the field.