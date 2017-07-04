Yankees Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez to participate in Home Run Derby

NEW YORK—The lineup is set for the Home Run Derby, and here come the Baby Bombers.Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez, the young sluggers who power the New York Yankees’ offence, will participate in the long ball contest July 10 during All-Star festivities in Miami.Judge, a rookie who homered in his first major league at-bat last August, tops the majors with 27 home runs. He leads the American League with a .330 batting average and 62 RBIs.“I’m excited,” he said Monday. “We’ve got a good group of guys going. Getting a chance to go up against Gary is going to be fun. So I think we’re both looking forward to that.”The 24-year-old Sanchez is hitting .294 with 13 homers and 40 RBIs despite missing nearly a month with a strained biceps. He belted 20 home runs in 53 games as a rookie last season.Article Continued Below“I think it’s going to be special,” Sanchez said through a translator. “I’m pretty sure the fans are going to enjoy it. I’m pretty sure that the excitement will be through the roof, and if I don’t win I want Judge to win.”New York made the announcement Monday on Twitter before its game against Toronto.Yankees All-Star reliever Dellin Betances said he likes to shag flies when Judge and Sanchez take batting practice so he can watch them hit. New York pitcher Luis Severino joked that there are rarely any balls left on the field.