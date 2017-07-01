Yankees manager blames lack of padding for rookies injury

CHICAGO—Dustin Fowler’s major league debut was over before he even stepped into the batter’s box, and New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi had harsh words for Guaranteed Rate Field.The 22-year-old Fowler ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee during the first inning of the Yankees’ 4-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night, slamming into the short sidewall near the corner trying to catch Jose Abreu’s one-out foul ball. Fowler had surgery at Rush University Medical Center.Girardi said the injury was avoidable.“There’s an electrical box,” Girardi said. “And to me, that’s a problem. And I’m not blaming the White Sox, but it’s something that needs to be inspected. It should have been padded or not put there or put lower because if the kid doesn’t hit the electrical box, he might still be hurt, but my guess is he doesn’t rupture his patellar tendon.”Fowler was on a full run and wasn’t able to catch up with the ball, which bounced in foul territory. Fowler tumbled into the first row of seats, then tried to stand up on the field. Girardi said more needs to be done in stadiums to prevent players from flipping over low walls.Article Continued Below“I think it’s something baseball needs to address,” he said. “Maybe you put up Plexiglass, so they can’t flip over and people can look through it. They look through it in hockey.”Fowler hopped but his right leg buckled twice before he sat down on the warning track and waited for help. He was driven off in a cart, and Girardi said Fowler will miss the rest of the season. The injury usually requires at least six months of rehabilitation.“He has to go through a long gruelling rehab, and it just doesn’t seem fair that’s what happened,” Girardi said. “I was in tears, actually, because I know what it takes to get here and how hard he’s worked and what’s supposed to be a really exciting day for him turns into a really bad day.”