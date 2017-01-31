Young Leafs might be built to last: Feschuk

The question was put to Mitch Marner before the all-star break: Given the schedule-induced grind of the NHL home stretch, how serious does he consider the threat of an impending collision with the proverbial “rookie wall”?“I think it definitely has a possibility of happening,” Marner said.But while Marner expressed respect to the schedule’s potential menace, the 19-year-old Maple Leafs phenom with the bird-like frame and hawk-like vision also underlined a counter-possibility that was worth noting. Yes, the NHL schedule can be a life-sapping marathon that’s been known to grind good men to dust. And yes, this season’s compressed slate is more extreme than usual given the effect of the World Cup of Hockey and the first-ever insertion of a five-day bye week. Beginning Tuesday, for instance, when the Maple Leafs begin their post-all-star work with a road game in Dallas, they’ll play their final 35 games in a mere 68 days. The final nine weeks and five days of the season will include seven sets of back-to-backs.But even in acknowledging all that, Marner pointed out something else important. This won’t be the first year he’s played a ridiculous amount of hockey in a relatively short amount of time. And most of Toronto’s class of youngsters — the collective durability of which will obviously be a key factor in their push for the playoffs — can say the same.Last season, for instance, Marner played a combined 75 regular-season and playoff games for the London Knights. Add five more high-pressure games at the world junior championship and you’re looking at a pro-style schedule. And more to the point, Marner’s life didn’t only begin to resemble a perpetual loop of practices and games the day he stepped into the NHL. As much as some players from previous generations like to romanticize a simpler time when players threw their equipment bags in the cellar in the spring and didn’t dig them out until the beckoning of autumn, Marner said hockey, for him, has been a year-round obsession for much of his ongoing youth.Article Continued Below“I remember as a kid I always played a full winter season of hockey, as many tournaments as I could, and then as soon as that ended I’d maybe take a week or two off and I’d go right into summer hockey — tournaments every other weekend or every weekend,” Marner said. “I think a lot of us, especially the Toronto boys, grew up playing hockey year-round. I think that’s why we’re so energetic all the time.”Super-stacked schedules, in other words, aren’t simply a fact of life in the NHL. So if you’re betting on whether Toronto’s eight rookies will regress or progress as the season grinds toward its conclusion — well, progress seems like the safer bet. Leafs rookie Connor Brown, age 23, remembered playing seasons consisting of 80-something games as a minor-hockey player in the GTHL, this before he played dozens of additional games in spring and summer tournaments. Zach Hyman, Brown’s rookie linemate, played similarly hefty minor-hockey schedules in Toronto that stretched into the warm months.