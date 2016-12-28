Zlatan Ibrahimovic still a force for Manchester United at 35

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND—Zlatan Ibrahimovic was weeks away from joining Manchester United when he was asked if, at 34, he could still cut it in what is widely regarded as the world’s most gruelling league.“Age is just a number,” Ibrahimovic said, calmly. “I’m not worried at all.”The English Premier League is discovering this was not just bluster and bravado from a player with seemingly limitless amounts of self-confidence.At a time when games are coming thick and fast in the English season, Ibrahimovic is proving to be a standard-bearer in keeping fit and staying healthy. And, of course, scoring goals, the most crucial aspect of his job.Now 35, Ibrahimovic has played in 17 of United’s 18 league games this season, starting and finishing all of them. The only game he missed was against Arsenal on Nov. 19, because of suspension.Article Continued BelowHe has featured in 26 games in all competitions this season, more than any other United player. He’s not just being preserved for the Premier League, either — he’s started twice in the English League Cup and four times in the Europa League.There are harder-working attackers than Ibrahimovic — he wouldn’t likely fit in the high-energy forward lines of Liverpool or Chelsea, for example — and he picks and chooses his moments to produce bursts of energy, sometimes making him appear uninterested during games. But the stats are impressive nonetheless for a man who uses game intelligence, and the work-rate of younger players around him, to play the often-thankless task of a lone striker.He is yet to sustain an injury of note at United, testament to his work with his personal physiotherapist, the fact he is retired from international football with Sweden, and the physical condition of someone who is a black belt in taekwondo.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx