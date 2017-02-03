23 Prom Dresses Under $100 That’ll Make You The Belle Of The Ball

It’s almost getting to be that time of year again. Prom season is upon us! Prom is an important rite of passage for many teens, but it’s getting increasingly unaffordable. Between the tickets, the limo and the formal wear, prom can cost teens and their parents a small fortune. But prom doesn’t have to bust your budget. You can save big on your prom dress, without losing one ounce of wow factor. We’ve compiled 23 stunning prom dresses under $100 that look way more expensive than they are. You’ll walk out of prom with a crown on your head and money in your pocket wearing one of these gorgeous gowns. 1 Lulus Notorious pewter sequin maxi dress, $96 at Lulus 2 Asos Little Mistress Plus short sleeve lace bodice midi dress with tulle skirt, $88 at ASOS 3 Nordstrom Lulus sequin chiffon gown, $89 at Nordstrom 4 ASOS TFNC Plus wedding wrap front maxi dress with wrap skirt, $83 at ASOS 5 Lulus Slink and Wink matte rose gold sequin maxi dress, $78 at Lulus 6 PromGirl Long v-neck prom dress with pleated skirt, $73 at PromGirl 7 Lulus Strappy To Be Here magenta maxi dress, $56 at Lulus 8 PromGirl Plus size long prom dress with rhinestone trim, $99 at PromGirl 9 Forever21 Selfie Leslie mesh knit dress, $78 at Forever21 10 ASOS Tulle midi prom dress with ribbon ties, $83 at ASOS 11 Davids Bridal Short plus size dress with geometric sequins, $89.99 at David’s Bridal 12 PromGirl Open back beaded prom gown by Faviana, $99 at PromGirl 13 ASOS TFNC Plus wedding wrap embellished maxi dress, $83 at ASOS 14 Lulus Mythical Kind Of Love slate blue maxi dress, $64 at Lulus 15 Rent the Runway Adrianna Papell Katrine gown, $70 rental at Rent the Runway 16 Lulus Nothin’ But Love black sequin maxi dress, $84 at Lulus 17 Lulus Tricks of the Trade light sage maxi dress, $73 at Lulus 18 Lulus Evening Dreaming navy blue lace maxi dress, $84 at Lulus 19 Macys As U Wish juniors’ halter gown, $89 at Macy’s 20 Forever21 Sequined maxi dress, $46.99 at Forever21 21 PromGirl Red open back holiday party dress with lace bodice, $99 at PromGirl 22 Rent the Runway Badgley Mischka draped in gold dress, $30-$40 rental at Rent the Runway 23 PromGirl Long side-cutout lace-bodice blue prom dress, $99 at PromGirl The Huffington Post may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.