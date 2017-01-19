5 Kids Dressed Better Than All The Adults At The People's Choice Awards

At the People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles Wednesday night, the kids were our choice. They dressed better than just about every single grownup in attendance. There was some good in the adult red carpet: Forty-seven-year-old Gwen Stefani was on hand in an adorable Reem Acra two-piece to remind us all she’s aging in reverse. Jennifer Lopez, who is also 47 and somehow appearing more youthful all the time, looked lovely in a gown by the same designer. “This is Us” star Chrissy Metz gets an honorable mention, too, for looking gorgeous in a custom Eloquii gown. Other than that, though, the looks were a little scattered. We’re not here to name names, but let’s just say that the handful of kids, in their floral gowns and smart suits, looked better than the rest of the red carpet combined (ahem, “Fuller House” cast). Check out the good, the bad and the adorable below. Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images Actresses Sofia Jellen (L) and Olivia Jellen in Nancy Vuu Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Gwen Stefani in Reem Acra Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez in Reem Acra Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker in J Mendel Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Sofia Vergara in Marchesa Steve Granitz via Getty Images Melissa McCarthy Frank Trapper via Getty Images Kristen Bell in Rasario Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Chrissy Metz in Eloquii Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Candace Cameron Bure in Jenny Packham Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images Ruby Rose in Veronica Beard Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images Actor Lonnie Chavis (L) and youth activist Khloe Kares Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images Blake Lively in Elie Saab Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Jodie Sweetin in Sherri Hill and Linea Pelle Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images Priyanka Chopra in Sally LaPointe Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Andrea Barber David Crotty via Getty Images Matthew McCann Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Lori Loughlin in Gucci Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Jada Pinkett Smith in Dolce & Gabbana Frank Trapper via Getty Images Yara Shahidi in Off White Frank Trapper via Getty Images Ally Brooke, Normani Hamilton, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane Hansen of ‘Fifth Harmony’ David Crotty via Getty Images Tahj Mowry in The Kooples