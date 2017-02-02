87-Year-Old Buzz Aldrin Slays The Runway At New York Fashion Week

Buzz Aldrin took to the catwalk Tuesday in a New York Fashion Week debut he said was “as easy as walking on the moon.” The 87-year-old astronaut ― who in 1969 became the second person to walk on the moon ― sported a metallic bomber jacket in designer Nick Graham’s show, aptly titled “Life on Mars.” Aldrin couldn’t have looked cuter in his pants, sneakers and self-designed “Get your ass to Mars” shirt. Only the show’s finale tripped him up: “I wasn’t sure what side (of the runway) to get on,” he told the Los Angeles Times, adding, “I’m always calculating time and distance.” We’re majorly impressed: TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images Presley Ann Slack via Getty Images TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images Walking the runway for @itsnickgraham #Mars collection WAS as easy as walking on the moon. #NYFWM A photo posted by Buzz Aldrin (@drbuzzaldrin) on Jan 31, 2017 at 8:49am PST Graham is apparently a huge fan of outer space. He invited Bill Nye to narrate the show and close with a walk of his own. Then the trio struck an alien pose for good measure: JP Yim via Getty Images JP Yim via Getty Images Now THAT is some out-of-this-world style. Great job, guys!