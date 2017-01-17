A First Lady Style Faceoff Between Michelle Obama And Jackie Kennedy

Vanity Fair once wrote that comparisons between Michelle Obama and Jacqueline Kennedy were “inevitable,” citing them as “two elegant women, catapulted into the national spotlight by their charismatic, ambitious husbands.” Americans were captivated by Kennedy and continue to be with Obama for a number of reasons, but you cannot draw similarities between these two women without acknowledging their shared keen sense of style. Whether on a trip to Hawaii or at an inaugural event, both Obama and Kennedy exhibited excellence in dressing the part as first lady. In honor of Obama’s 53rd birthday today and ahead of Friday’s inauguration, we look back at the two first ladies’ different ― but equally iconic ― styles. In Prints: Getty Images L: Michelle and Barack Obama at a State dinner with Canada in 2016, R: Jackie Kennedy at the opera in 1961 In Hawaii: Getty Images L: Jackie Kennedy in Hawaii in 1966, R: Michelle Obama in Hawaii in 2011. On Inauguration Day: Getty Images L: Michelle and Barack Obama on Inauguration Day 2013, R: Jackie and John F. Kennedy on Inauguration Day 1961 At a State Dinner: Getty Images L: At a state dinner with Italy in 2016, R: At a state dinner with France in 1962 At Inauguration Weekend Events: Getty Images L: With Frank Sinatra at a pre-Inauguration gala in 1961, R: At the 2013 Inaugural ball In Florals: Getty Images L: The Kennedys at their summer home, R: The Obamas in Cuba in 2016 In Sundresses: Getty Images L: In India in 1962, R: In Miami in 2012 In Stripes: Getty Images L: With her sister Lee Bouvier in 1955, R: In Chicago in 2011

