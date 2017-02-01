A Full Dissection Of That Outfit Beyoncé Wore To Announce Her Pregnancy

Beyoncé, queen, announced Wednesday that she is blessing the masses with not one but two more angels disguised as humans, setting off shrieks around the world and making the world feel a little less broken for one fleeting moment. Then the moment passed, and we were left with some questions. Questions about whether she’ll still show up at Coachella, questions about who could think up the funniest reaction and many, many questions about this look: We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST Posing nearly naked atop a bed of flowers, Queen Bey wore an Agent Provocateur bra (which were quickly identified by lingerie blogger Cora Harrington), a pair of baby blue silk bloomers and one large piece of green mesh netting. Not everyone was taken with the look. The Huffington Post’s own Noah Michelson wasted no time bringing the hard-hitting questions to the forefront on Facebook: “I’m having a hard time thinking about anything other than whose idea was it to shoot her in front of a funeral wreath in that awful bra and that pea soup green mosquito net? Is this some kind of coded illuminati message? Can we start a petition to get her art director fired? Help?” Others commended her for doing whatever she damn wants to do at any given moment in time. Beyoncé is so beautifully ratchet. This joint looks like a nativity scene shot at Sears. Definitely the Super Deluxe package. I love her. pic.twitter.com/r0Uc32bqQw— Jermaine Spradley (@MrSpradley) February 1, 2017 But if you, like Ellen Degeneres, wish to recreate this colorful, polarizing outfit, you’re in luck. Journelle carries a similar-looking bra that’s on sale for $33: Journelle Triumph Beauty-Full Icon Padded Bra, on sale for $33 at Journelle And these bloomers, which for some reason are for adults, are available on Etsy for just $45.57: Etsy Adult Baby Satin Pale blue Frilly Sissy Panties Nappy Cover, $45.57 on Etsy And for those looking to go all out, this outdoor mosquito netting from REI, at a bargain $16, should do the trick: REI Mombasa Outback Travel Net – Double, $16 We are not worthy.