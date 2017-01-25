Alicia Keys' Beauty Evolution: From Flawless To Flawless

Today it might hard to remember a time when Alicia Keys, goddess of all things good and makeup free, actually wore makeup regularly. After declaring herself free of the stuff last June, her name became synonymous with natural beauty, her example responsible for an overhaul of our morning routines. Keys recently explained that makeup and the effect it had on the skin made her feel “even more self-conscious, objectified and judged” in the early days of her career. But take a look back at her beauty looks of yesteryear, and you’d never know it. Her wide range of bold looks included bright eyeshadows, deep lips and more epic hairstyles than we can count. Of course, starting with a pretty fabulous canvas helps, but looking back at our our favorite Alicia Keys beauty moments only solidifies that she’s simply stunning, both with makeup and without. In honor of her birthday on Jan. 25, join us in fallin’ down one seriously gorgeous memory lane. 2001 Ron Galella via Getty Images At the 15th annual Soul Train Awards 2001 SGranitz via Getty Images At the 7th annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards 2001 Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images During an MTV rehearsal at the Metropolitan Opera House 2001 John Rogers via Getty Images At the MTV Europe Awards 2002 Frank Trapper via Getty Images At the Essence Awards 2002 SGranitz via Getty Images At the Grammy Awards 2002 Tony Barson Archive via Getty Images At the MTV Europe Music Awards 2003 KMazur via Getty Images At Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Party 2003 Jean-Paul Aussenard via Getty Images At the VIBE Awards 2004 SGranitz via Getty Images At Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Party 2004 Dan MacMedan via Getty Images At the Grammys 2004 Evan Agostini via Getty Images At the Palais des Festivals during the 57th International Cannes Film Festival 2004 Stephen Lovekin via Getty Images At the 19th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2005 Scott Gries via Getty Images On MTV’s “TRL” 2005 Carley Margolis via Getty Images On MTV’s “TRL” 2006 Bryan Bedder via Getty Images On MTV’s “TRL” 2006 Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images At Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Party 2006 Bennett Raglin via Getty Images At the Tribeca Rooftop in New York, New York 2007 Scott Wintrow via Getty Images at BET’s “106 & Park” at BET Studios 2007 Michael Loccisano via Getty Images At MTV’s “TRL” 2007 Jim Spellman via Getty Images At Z100’s Jingle Ball 2008 Philip Ramey Photography, LLC via Getty Images, XPOSUREPHOTOS.COM At the Black Ball 2008 Frazer Harrison via Getty Images At the BET Awards 2008 Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images At the American Music Awards 2009 NBC NewsWire via Getty Images On the “Today” show 2009 ROBYN BECK via Getty Images At the American Music Awards 2009 George Napolitano via Getty Images At the Collette Blanchard Gallery in New York, NY 2010 Bryan Bedder via Getty Images at the Gotham Magazine annual gala presented by Bing 2010 Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images At a screening of ‘Biutiful’ hosted by the Cinema Society 2010 rune hellestad via Getty Images At the Keep a Child Alive Black Ball 2011 Kevin Mazur via Getty Images In the portrait studio at the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2011 Walter McBride via Getty Images At the opening night after party for “Stick Fly” 2011 Maury Phillips via Getty Images At the BET Awards 2012 Luca Teuchmann via Getty Images At the the MTV EMAs 2012 Stephane Cardinale – Corbis via Getty Images At the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2012/2013 show at Paris Fashion week 2013 Juan Naharro Gimenez via Getty Images At the 40 Principales Awards 2013 Raymond Hall via Getty Images On “Good Morning America” 2013 Juan Naharro Gimenez via Getty Images At the 40 Principales Awards photo call 2014 John Lamparski via Getty Images At the book release of “Blue Moon: From The Journals Of Mama Mae & LeeLee” 2014 Steve Granitz via Getty Images At the Grammy Awards 2014 Daniel Zuchnik via Getty Images At the Social Good Summit at 92Y 2015 Kevin Mazur via Getty Images At the Tidal launch event #TIDALforALL 2015 Lars Niki via Getty Images At “Billboard Women in Music” 2015 Michael Loccisano via Getty Images At the Harlem School of the Arts 50th anniversary kickoff 2016 Clemens Bilan via Getty Images At the ”The Voice Of Germany” finals 2016 NBC via Getty Images At a photo call for “The Voice” 2016 Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images At the MTV Video Music Awards 2016 Jason LaVeris via Getty Images At the BET Awards 2016 Gary Gershoff via Getty Images Performing in Times Square 2017 Noam Galai via Getty Images At the Women’s March on Washington