Amal Clooney Continues To Show Us What Great Style Looks Like

International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney brought all the star power to Davos on Tuesday. The 38-year-old outshone her fellow attendees in a vintage, sequined Chanel gown with dark green pumps. Clooney wore the illusion waist, haute couture dress to the Women of Impact dinner. According to People, the lawyer was there as an honored guest, along with her client, activist and Nobel Peace Prize-nominee Nadia Murad. Vice President Joe Biden and Amal's actor husband, George Clooney, also attended the dinner. Last week at a Netflix screening for the documentary, "The White Helmets," Amal again ensured all eyes were on her in a colorful Dolce & Gabbana dress with black tights and black pumps. George and Amal Clooney attend the Netflix special screening and reception of "The White Helmets" hosted by The Clooney Foundation For Justice on Jan. 9. The two hosted the event in London, England.