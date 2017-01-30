Barb From 'Stranger Things' Was Unrecognizable At The SAG Awards

If you’re still coming to terms with Barb’s untimely death on “Stranger Things,” this one’s for you. Actress Shannon Purser looked like a completely different person out of character ― and without a slug hanging out of her mouth ― on the SAG Awards red carpet in Los Angeles Sunday night. Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images Wearing a custom black off-the-shoulder Christian Siriano gown with a full tulle skirt, Purser added some serious old-Hollywood glamour to the mix. There’s nothing we love more than a redhead with a red lip. Purser, who called herself just a “small piece” of the phenomenon that is “Stranger Things,” thanked Siriano for the “stunning” dress in an Instagram caption. For his part, the beloved designer seemed downright giddy to dress the iconic character: The amazing Shannon Purser (Barb!!!!) in custom Siriano tonight at the #SAGawards Love her and can't wait for more #strangerthings #Barb A photo posted by Christian Siriano (@csiriano) on Jan 29, 2017 at 4:03pm PST Justice for Barb, y’all.