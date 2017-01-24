Bella Hadid's Nipple-Baring Dress Leaves Us Wanting Something New

Let’s face it, the “naked dress” isn’t going anywhere. Celebrities and supermodels alike have been embracing the trend with open and bare arms for decades. But we’re gonna go ahead and say that maybe, just maybe, it might be time for a break. Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Eva Herzigova were spotted at a Christian Dior masquerade party in Paris on Monday. And as we’ve come to expect, at least one of them wore a gown that left nothing to the imagination. Victor Boyko via Getty Images Jenner paired her teeny tiny bangs with a revealing black gown: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images While Hadid wore a stunning, albeit completely see-through, Dior dress: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images Victor Boyko via Getty Images Sheer clothing is a mainstay in Hadid’s wardrobe, and we’re not faulting her for that. We’re all for women celebrating their bodies however they choose at any given time. Still, we just can’t help but pine for something a little more fresh from this pair of fashionable friends. Related… Bella Hadid Basically Stayed In Her Undies After The VS Fashion Show Bella Hadid Wore A Risqué Mesh Dress To Celebrate Her Birthday Bella Hadid Has Really Mastered The Sheer Clothing Trend Bella Hadid Embraces The Nipple Piercing And Sheer Dress Look Bella Hadid Stays Fierce Off The Runways In A Sheer Shirt