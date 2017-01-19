Designers Handwrite The Words We All Wish We Could Say To FLOTUS

While we’ve sat behind our computer screens bidding adieu to the incomparable Michelle Obama by way of crying GIFs on Twitter, some of her favorite designers were busy thanking her the old-fashioned way. Mrs. Obama’s influence in the fashion industry is unparalleled. She has catapulted designers into the limelight, perfected a mix of elegant, timeless and somehow still-relatable fashion, and won the hearts of the fashion industry over the past eight years. So it’s only fitting that some of the designers she frequently wore over the past eight years ― Jason Wu, Prabal Gurung and J.Crew, to name a few ― had some handwritten words of thanks to give her on her last day in the White House. First Lady Michelle Obama has left a mark on American fashion that will forever be a part of her legacy. Here, J Crew shows their gratitude. Link in bio for more designer thank you notes written to the First Lady. #wwdeye #letterstomichelle A photo posted by WWD (@wwd) on Jan 19, 2017 at 6:49am PST J.Crew summed it up best with its list of thank you’s, for everything from “fearlessness” to “dance moves,” but words like “poise,” “intelligence,” “inspiration,” “integrity,” “elegance” and “role model” showed up on many of the letters sent to Obama. And that is telling of not only how the designers feel about FLOTUS, but how the country feels about her, too. You can read all the letters here at WWD, and then take a look back at some of Obama’s best fashion moments of 2016. Excuse us while we pretend not to cry.