Forget Rose Gold, 'Blorange' Is Your Cool New Hair Trend

We've talked about rose gold hair, unicorn hair and hidden rainbow hair, but there's a new trend on the rise and it's "blorange" hair. Think strawberry blonde, but cooler. (Blonde plus orange.) Over a year ago, model Georgia May Jagger dabbled in blorange hair dye, and now it seems like the trend is back and stronger than ever. Further experiments in blorange thanks @alexbrownsell A photo posted by Georgia May Jagger (@georgiamayjagger) on Oct 5, 2016 at 5:05am PDT It it pink? Is it peach? Honestly, we're not even sure, but Instagram is starting to see an influx of blorange selfies, and we have admit, this unique hair shade looks dope. A photo posted by MAKAS LEVENT (@makaslevent) on Jan 18, 2017 at 12:09pm PST A photo posted by Cosas De Ana (@cosasdeanas) on Jan 20, 2017 at 7:37am PST A photo posted by Rodney Wayne Albany (@rodneywaynealbany) on Jan 19, 2017 at 5:11pm PST A photo posted by BLEACH (@bleachlondon) on Aug 25, 2016 at 2:58am PDT